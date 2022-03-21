Volta, Tanger Outlets Charge Up Shopper EVs in Nine U.S. Markets

Volta Inc. and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. are planning to install dynamic Volta charging stations at Tanger locations in nine markets throughout the U.S.

Providing shoppers with access to a mix of DC fast and L2 charging solutions, Volta’s deployment plan will provide seamless, universal and reliable charging tailored to Tanger shopper characteristics.

“Our intelligent charging network converts deep behavioral insights into dollars while bringing convenient, reliable charging to places where people already spend time,” says Scott Mercer, founder and CEO of Volta. “Reducing carbon emissions while putting drivers and customers first is core to both of our companies’ missions, which is why our collaboration with Tanger is a natural fit.”

Through its dynamic, 55-inch dual digital screens, Volta Media also offers advertisers a full-screen experience. Tanger will leverage this media functionality nationally, regionally and locally.

“At Tanger, we are laser-focused on creating long-term value for our customers and retail partners while building strong, vibrant communities and a cleaner, healthier future for us all,” states Leslie Swanson, COO of Tanger Outlets. “Our partnership with Volta will provide our customers with a high-value service as they shop while helping our retail partners attract new, loyal shoppers who are in search of a convenient charge. It will also allow our media partners to capitalize on Volta’s unique, eye-catching and sustainable ad platform, further elevating how customers view, shop and connect with Tanger’s brands.”