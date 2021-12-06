Volta Expands EV Charging Station Reach to European Market

U.S.-based Volta Inc., a commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging company, is expanding into the European market with an initial focus on Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France.

The company’s charging stations feature large-format digital screens located near the entrances of commercial locations. The build-out of Volta’s network is powered by behavioral science and machine learning technology.

“We believe in a regenerative energy future that is clean, connected and custom-fit to how we live our lives,” says Chris Wendel, co-founder and president of Volta. “We’ve been honing our expertise over the past decade in the U.S., helping to catalyze one of the most significant macroeconomic shifts of our lifetime. We’re proud to see the company we’ve built extend into Europe and look forward to the many opportunities that lay ahead.”

Volta’s Europe expansion is driven by experienced local teams of EV charging hardware and software engineers, SaaS experts, and digital outdoor media sales leaders operating out of initial offices in Berlin and Paris.

“Volta continues to anticipate and guide the rapidly-evolving changes in consumer behavior around fueling and commerce – proving businesses can thrive while building a more sustainable future,” states Vincent Grena, head of Volta Europe. “Our local teams of industry veterans look forward to delivering measurable commercial advantages for our site partners and maximum convenience for EV drivers.”