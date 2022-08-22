Volta Charging Works with Michigan to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

Volta Charging, an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company, is expanding its presence in Michigan to help build out the state’s broader EV infrastructure, ultimately improving transit options for residents and strengthening the state’s EV ecosystems, says Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

“We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Volta, as our partnership plays a critical role in ensuring EVs and their charging infrastructure are more accessible and equitable for all,” states Gilchrist II. “Through this project, and Michigan’s broader efforts to implement a comprehensive EV ecosystems approach, we will lead the nation in developing the future of sustainable transportation.”

Volta will add at least eight additional chargers to its network at Kroger locations, thanks in part to a broader, nationwide collaboration between the company and Kroger.

“These new EV charging deployments are yet another proof point of the success that comes from public and private entities working together under a common goal – in this case, ensuring that Michigan’s communities have access to infrastructure that supports reliable, environmentally conscious transit solutions,” says Charlie Tyson, technology activation manager at Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC). “We are excited to see the positive impacts these new chargers will bring to our state’s communities and look forward to further innovative collaborations with Volta and its partners.”

Volta currently has more than 2,800 charging stations in its network across the United States, which are compatible with all EVs in the country as well as some plug-in hybrid models. The company also offers a mobile app, which allows users to search for charging stations nearby, check station availability, report issues, provide suggestions for improvement and more.

“Volta’s innovative business is built to help Michiganders get the most out of the historic public investment in climate action and electric mobility,” comments Kevin Samy, head of policy communications at Volta Charging. “Our electric future belongs to all of us, and Volta is thrilled to expand our special partnership with the state of Michigan and DTE to install more affordable and readily available charging in underserved communities.”

This commitment from Volta builds on news from April 2022 that the company received a Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grant from the state of Michigan and make-ready rebates from DTE’s Charging Forward program to improve access to EV infrastructure in typically underserved areas of the state. Volta and DTE Energy partnered to design a program that targeted locations – including lower-income and environmental justice communities – that have not seen as much investment by EV charging network operators. The team leveraged Volta’s PredictEV machine learning software to identify optimal locations to place the stations based on forecasted EV adoption, EVSE demand and expected utilization for the region. In total, Volta will install at least eight charging stations across the four Kroger locations, with a mix of Level 2 and DC Fast chargers.

“Ensuring that everyone has access to clean energy and the infrastructure associated with it is a priority of ours,” concludes Tony Tomczak, vice president of electric sales and marketing at DTE. “This partnership is one of the many ways we are working with our state agencies to drive transportation electrification for all.”