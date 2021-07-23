Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Will Feature Hancook EV Tires

Hankook Tire says it is expanding its original equipment business for the supply of tires for electric vehicles to include the ID.4, Volkswagen’s first e-SUV.

In order to achieve the reduced rolling resistance, lower weight and higher load-bearing capacity required for EV tires to support battery performance and vehicle range, Hankook engineers have equipped the EV tire Ventus S1 evo 3 ev with a double-layer carcass made of a specially developed high-performance fiber. The tire offers very high stability with a low tare weight relative to its size, the company says.

The tread compound of the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev has been adapted to the very high drive torque of electric vehicles while also optimizing rolling resistance. In the 20-inch dimensions, an additional steel-based reinforcement is also used in the bead area due to the reduced sidewall height, which contributes to further increased sidewall stiffness.

“The prototypes of various electric vehicles from VW were already running on Hankook tires,” says Jeongho Park, executive vice president and director of the company’s OE division. “We are pleased to be able to further expand and support the portfolio of alternative drive systems with the ID.4 tires together with our long-standing global original equipment partner Volkswagen.”

Depending on the equipment variant, the size range from 18-inch to 21-inch are partly equipped with Hankook SEALGUARD puncture protection technology, which automatically seals punctures up to 5 mm in diameter within the tire’s tread area.

The company notes that it was recently confirmed as the new, exclusive tire supplier and technical partner for the ABB FIA Formula E World Series from the 2022/23 season onwards, where Hankook will deploy motorsport tires for high-performance EVs.