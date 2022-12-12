Vision Truck Group Becomes New Certified Volvo EV Dealer

Volvo Trucks North America has named Vision Truck Group as the first Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer in the greater Toronto area.

Vision Truck Group, a second-generation, family-owned dealership group, has served the heavy-duty trucking industry for more than 50 years, providing sales, service, modifications and parts across a network of dealerships in southwestern Ontario, Canada. With the certification of its Brampton location, Vision Truck Group’s sales and service team will assist its fleet customers across the region, which includes Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Toronto and York, with their transitions to zero-tailpipe emission transportation solutions.

“Our team is excited to announce that Vision Truck Group has become the fifth Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in Canada, further expanding the critical sales and service ecosystem necessary to support scaled deployments of the Volvo VNR Electric model,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Vision Truck Group’s Brampton facility is located near Highway 410, one of the area’s busiest freight traffic corridors, making it a prime location to support fleets interested in deploying the Volvo VNR Electric Trucks for urban pickup and delivery.”

“Our dealership has conducted a series of successful EV demo events at our Brampton facility this year and received a lot of interest from customers involved in local goods movement,” adds Anthony Crombleholme, vice president of sales and marketing at Vision Truck Group. “We plan to continue hosting these events, as they enable fleets to experience firsthand the powerful performance and quiet motor in the Volvo VNR Electric trucks.”