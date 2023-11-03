Vision RNG and WIN Waste Developing New RNG Projects

Vision RNG and WIN Waste Innovations are partnering to build two significant projects to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas (RNG) at WIN Waste’s Seneca County landfill in Seneca County, Ohio, and its Tunnel Hill Reclamation landfill in Perry County, Ohio.

The RNG produced from the projects is expected to be used by customers in the transportation fuel market seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. VRNG and WIN Waste anticipate the projects will initially produce more than 2.7 million Btu of RNG annually, with plans to more than double that within 11 years, making the projects among the largest RNG projects in the country.

“VRNG is proud to be working with WIN Waste, a company whose mission of investing in more sustainable waste practices is well aligned with our mission to capture methane emissions and convert them into a renewable resource,” says Bill Johnson, CEO of VRNG.