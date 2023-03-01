Viridi Energy Building Renewable Natural Gas Project in Wisconsin

Viridi Energy has begun construction on a landfill renewable natural gas project at the Marathon County Solid Waste Department’s landfill in Ringle, Wis.

The company says the project will convert landfill gas into RNG – more than 3 million GGE annually – that will be used for the transportation sector and other end uses.

“As the transition away from fossil fuels accelerates, our Marathon County project showcases how waste-to-energy projects can be a win-win-win. We are reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the county’s landfill, converting that landfill gas into clean RNG, and replacing the need for fossil fuel-derived natural gas in the process,” says Viridi CEO Dan Crouse. “In addition to the environmental impact, we are excited to support the local economy in Marathon County as we kick off operations in the community.”

While the management team has developed more than a dozen landfill to RNG sites and has over 100 years of combined experience in the industry, this is one of the first landfill projects developed under the Viridi name, a company they launched last year with the backing of Warburg Pincus and Green Rock Energy Partners.

For Marathon County, the partnership with Viridi is its latest sustainable infrastructure venture. This project will have a direct, positive environmental impact on the surrounding community by reducing the need for on-site emissions mitigation through the conversion of naturally occurring landfill gas into clean RNG.