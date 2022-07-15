VinFast Receives Largest N.C. Incentive Package for EV Manufacturing Project

VinFast has received a $1.2 billion incentive package from the State of North Carolina for its electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing project in the U.S. The largest economic incentive package in state history was signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, making VinFast the first car maker to locate in the North Carolina.

The VinFast’s EV manufacturing facility will be built at the Triangle Innovation Point in Chatham County with a total investment of about $2 billion in the first phase.

Covering an area of 2,000 acres, with two main areas: electric cars and buses production and assembly, and ancillary industries for suppliers, VinFast’s factory is designed to reach the capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year.

“North Carolina’s partnership with VinFast to bring good, clean energy jobs to North Carolina took an important step forward today with the signing of the budget,” says Gov. Cooper. “Electric vehicles, like the ones VinFast will produce in Chatham County, are a critical component of our strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build North Carolina into a hub for the clean energy economy.”

“VinFast applauds North Carolina for their efforts and determination in advancing the state’s clean energy economy and carbon mitigation goals,” states Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing U.S. “This investment by the State of North Carolina is the starting point for a future marked by innovation, job creation, and economic growth. This exemplifies how government and industry can come together to pursue a brighter future.”

Phase one of the project will start construction in the second half of 2022 and production is expected to commence from July 2024.

“The North Carolina General Assembly is thrilled that VinFast chose North Carolina for its monumental expansion,” comments North Carolina Senate’s President Pro Tempore Phil Berger. “There’s no question the business-friendly policies we’ve prioritized over the last decade played a pivotal role in VinFast’s plan to bring thousands of good-paying jobs to North Carolina.”

In North Carolina, VinFast will be the first car factory and the largest economic development project in the state’s history to date.

VinFast has also received critical financial support from the City of Sanford, Chatham County and the Golden Leaf Foundation. The complete incentive package includes a job development investment grant of $316 million over 32 years as well as a state appropriation of $450 million to cover site preparations, road improvements, and additional water and sewer infrastructure. The company is receiving community college training worth $38 million, a Golden Leaf Foundation grant of $50 million and $400 million in incentives from Chatham County.

“North Carolina is heading into an exciting era of innovation with one of our newest corporate citizens, VinFast,” adds Tim Moore, speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives. “As our state continues its growth with new and expanding businesses, we will continue to work alongside VinFast as the company establishes roots in North Carolina and brings new jobs and opportunities for North Carolinians.”

Additionally, VinFast has received incentives from commercial organizations in North Carolina, which is excluded from the government budget, up to hundreds of millions of dollars.