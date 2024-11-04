VinFast, Mexican Drivers’ Union to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Transition

VinFast and the Durango Drivers’ Union in Mexico signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the green transition of public transport, including the potential purchase of 3,000 VF 5 electric cars and 300 electric buses by the union for operation in Mexico.

Under the agreement, both parties will negotiate the sale of VF 5 electric vehicles and electric buses to the Union of Drivers and Related Workers of Durango, a member of the Confederation of Mexico Workers (CTM) for public passenger transport in Durango City, replacing the current gasoline-powered fleet.

Additionally, VinFast, its affiliate V-Green and CTM will collaborate in studying, setting up, installing, and/or operating charging infrastructure for EVs and electric buses in Durango, creating a convenient and extensive charging network for both personal and public transport vehicles.

This cooperation will contribute to the greening of transportation and the development of the EV ecosystem in Durango City and across Mexico. Replacing the gasoline fleet with EVs will significantly reduce CO2 emissions, while also helping the Durango Drivers’ Union reduce operating costs and create new jobs through the installation and operation of the charging system.

“We are impressed by the state of Durango and CTM’s strong commitment to a green transition,” says Pham Thuy Linh, deputy CEO at VinFast.” This shared vision for a sustainable future aligns perfectly with VinFast’s core values. With our high-quality electric vehicles and our affiliates’ s expertise in taxi operation and charging infrastructure, we are confident in our ability to support the state of Durango in realizing their vision, creating a lasting impact on the state and the broader Mexican landscape.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with VinFast, a global EV brand,” adds Juan Erik Mercado Rangel, on behalf of Ricardo Fidel Pacheco Rodríguez, general secretary, and Juan Pedro Mercado Gallegos, deputy general secretary of the Durango Drivers’ Union. “Their vehicles, their green mobility eco-system, as well as their grand vision and spirit of partnership have truly impressed us. CTM believes that this collaboration not only paves the way for enhanced transportation services but also positions us at the forefront of the global shift toward sustainable mobility.”