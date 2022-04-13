VinFast Customers Gain Access to Electrify America EV Charging Network

VinFast and Electrify America, an open ultra-fast charging network in the U.S., has signed an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles (EV) with two complimentary charging sessions, along with access to Electrify America’s coast-to-coast network in the VinFast mobile app.

VinFast’s “Plug & Charge”-enabled VF 8 and VF 9 models will allow owners to utilize the feature on Electrify America’s network of ultra-fast charging stations across the U.S. Delivering a convenient and seamless charging experience, Plug & Charge is a technology that allows drivers of capable vehicles to pay for a charging session by simply plugging in their EV once billing information is set up on the VinFast app.

Shortly after the announcement of the construction of an EV factory in the U.S., VinFast continues its mission toward zero-emission vehicles with a collaboration with Electrify America. Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations, and about 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed – including 150 kW and 350 kW chargers.

“As more electric vehicle options become available to consumers, it’s important to have easy access to fast and convenient charging while on the road,” says Rob Barrosa, senior director of sales of business development and Marketing for Electrify America. “Our collaboration with VinFast is offering a seamless integration within the VinFast app making ultra-fast charging with Electrify America even easier.”

“Through our premium, smart, and environmentally-friendly vehicles, our goal is to reduce range and charging anxiety and help the world switch to cleaner, more sustainable transportation,” states Craig Westbrook, chief service officer of VinFast US. “We’re excited to work with Electrify America on this shared goal of future electric mobility.”

On March 29, VinFast and the state of North Carolina signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of the plant with an investment of up to $2 billion in Phase I at the selected mega site in Chatham County, N.C.