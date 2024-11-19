VinFast Begins Deliveries of VF 9 Electric SUV in Canada

VinFast Auto has officially begun delivery of its flagship VF 9 all-electric, seven-passenger, three-row dual motor all-wheel-drive SUV to Canadian customers.

Beginning in November, the VF 9 will be available for delivery across VinFast’s retail store network in Canada with all-in prices starting at $77,321 for the Eco trim and $81,321 for the Plus trim.

“We are very excited to officially hand over the VF 9, VinFast’s second e-SUV model in the Canadian market,” says Robert Muller, deputy CEO of Sales & Marketing, VinFast Canada. “VF 9 is one of the few seven-passenger, three-row electric all-wheel drive vehicle models on the market.”

The VF 9 provides dimensions of 201.5 inches in length, 78.9 inches in width, and 66.7 inches in height. Its ground clearance of 7.2 inches is ideal for a full-size SUV.

This vehicle offers an EPA-estimated range of 518 kilometers for the Eco model and 462 kilometers for the Plus model. It includes the VinFast app, which offers a network of public charging options, making it easier for drivers to locate charging stations.

With a Pininfarina design, the VF 9 is equipped with advanced features, including an enhanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), a smart infotainment suite and 11 airbags. Ongoing software updates will provide optimal user experience. The dual motor all-wheel drive performance is ideal for Canadian drivers in all seasons.

Without an internal combustion engine, the electric VF 9 offers increased cargo capacity and includes an additional frunk under the hood. The interior features a customizable 15.6-inch touchscreen with internet capabilities, allowing for streaming, web browsing and navigation.

The VF 9 comes with a warranty and service package covering 10 years or 200,000 kilometers for the vehicle, along with 24/7 roadside assistance and mobile repair services.

VF 9 owners will also benefit from VinFast’s customer support network, which currently includes 10 showrooms and 57 certified collision centers in Canada.