VicOne, Clientron Unveil Cybersecurity Solution for Electric Buses

VicOne, a provider of automotive cybersecurity solutions, has announced a new partnership with Clientron on an in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) solution with integrated cybersecurity for electric buses.

VicOne says its cybersecurity software is integrated with Clientron’s electronic control unit (ECU) to prevent cyber attacks by which an EV bus’ IVI system is penetrated to manipulate systems such as brakes, acceleration and navigation, or even passengers’ personally identifiable information via on-board internet connections. The company says its the solution aligns with emerging automotive industry compliance requirements such as the ISO/SAE 21434.

“There are more and more EV buses on the road around the world, and not many have cybersecurity protection in IVI,” says Edward Tsai, vice president of strategic partnerships at VicOne. “Our work with Clientron has resulted in a fully functional IVI system with comprehensive cybersecurity that is easily integrated on EV buses. We look forward to bringing our combined capabilities to providers around the world.”

VicOne’s integrated cybersecurity software detects constantly evolving cyber attacks and initiates countermeasures to avert or isolate and limit harm. The VicOne solution monitors IVI app performance, including power consumption and storage usage, to detect any abnormality. The bus operator is alerted if an app consumes unnecessary resources or drains the battery excessively, ensuring smooth operation of the IVI system and maintaining driver, passenger and vehicle safety without unexpected interruptions or distractions, according to the company.

“VicOne provides a top-of-the-line solution that our customers can trust for robust and future-ready cybersecurity coverage,” says Kelly Wu, president and CEO of Clientron.