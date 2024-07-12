Vicinity VMC 1200 Obtains CARB Certification as Zero-Emission Vehicle

Vicinity Motor Corp., a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, says that the VMC 1200 Class 3 electric truck has received certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as a zero-emission vehicle for the 2024 model year.

CARB certification allows the sale of the VMC 1200 in California, as well as other states that have adopted CARB standards. These include Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. With this certification, the VMC 1200 can now be sold in every U.S. state.

In addition, CARB certification allows Vicinity to participate in California’s HVIP incentive program, as well as comparable programs in other states, which provide incentives to reduce the purchase cost of commercial EVs.

“We are thrilled to announce the receipt of CARB certification for the VMC 1200, which now allows this incredibly compelling vehicle to be sold in every state throughout the country,” says Brent Phillips, president of Vicinity. “In addition, the VMC 1200 now qualifies for various incentive programs — such as the HVIP program in California — which provide monetary vouchers to reduce the total cost for the purchaser.

“We can now begin to finalize U.S. dealer relationships and sell VMC 1200 vehicles throughout the entirety of the United States, leveraging our early mover advantage as many commercial EV competitors are still in the pre-production stage,” adds Phillips. “I look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead as we strive to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term.”