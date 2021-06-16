Vicinity Motor to Use Danfoss Editron Drivetrain in Bus Platform

Vicinity Motor Corp. – formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc. – has partnered with Danfoss Editron to utilize its drivetrain systems in the fully electric Vicinity Lightning EV bus.

Danfoss Editron specializes in hybrid and electric drivetrain systems for the marine, off-highway and on-highway markets. The systems feature a Buy America-compliant 220 kW motor with an Eaton multi-speed transmission. They are also fitted with a digital AVIONICS controller and inverter to enable the intelligent management of all the vehicle’s operations.

Weighing only 85 kg, Danfoss Editron’s drivetrain systems are significantly lighter in weight than other electric drivetrains on the market, which can weigh as much as 500 kg. Manufactured in Danfoss Editron’s Colorado plant, these motors are a key part of the Vicinity Lightning product that will be assembled in the new VMC Washington state manufacturing facility.

“The Editron drivetrain and the expert team at Danfoss Editron are an ideal partner for us as we continue to expand the breadth of our EV product suite,” says William Trainer, founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. “We have issued a purchase order for 300 of the company’s drivetrain systems to guaranty supply for our customers through 2022.”

“Our commercial bus drivetrain has over 10 million miles on the road and is in use by commercial vehicle OEMs in North America, South America, Europe, China and India,” adds Cliff Stokes Jr., senior sales manager at Danfoss Editron. “It has been specifically developed to deliver high levels of torque efficiently at a wide range of rotational speeds, helping to maximize vehicle efficiency. We’re thrilled to add Vicinity Motor Corp. and its promising electric bus program as another key customer in North America.”