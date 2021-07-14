Vicinity Motor Notches First Order for VMC 1200 Electric Trucks

Vicinity Motor Corp., a supplier of electric, CNG and clean diesel vehicles, has received an initial order from a private operator in British Columbia for 10 VMC 1200 fully electric Class 3 trucks, which are designed for urban environments and construction or delivery applications.

“As companies seek solutions to diversify their fleets and mitigate exposure to energy and carbon costs, we expect strong interest in the VMC 1200 and are pleased to have our first order so quickly,” says William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor.

“We believe the market conditions are ideal for a medium-duty electric truck with a 6,000-pound load capacity, expected range up to 150 miles on a single charge, and a popular cab-over design.”

The trucks are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022.

Vicinity Motor’s flagship product is the Vicinity bus line, which has a strong market share in Canada and is produced by the company’s manufacturing partners or at its assembly facility in Washington state.