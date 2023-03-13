Vicinity Motor Manufacturing Campus Is Ready for Business

Commercial electric vehicle company Vicinity Motor Corp. says its new 100,000 square-foot manufacturing campus in Ferndale, Wash., has received its certificate of occupancy and is ready to host Vicinity’s operations.

The Ferndale facility is located near the company’s headquarters in Aldergrove, B.C., with easy access to port, rail, and truck shipping and receiving facilities. Operations in Ferndale will include vehicle assembly and upfitting, “Buy America”-compliant assembly, pre-delivery inspections, research and development, and general technical and servicing work.

The campus was designed to meet the company’s current and future production needs, with annual capacities of up to 1,000 buses or 10,000 Class 3 VMC 1200 all-electric trucks.

“The startup of the Ferndale campus will allow us to more aggressively tackle the fulfillment of our growing order backlog,” says William Trainer, CEO of Vicinity. “I look forward to the continued ramp of our U.S. operations.”

The company expects vehicle assembly to begin at the new site in mid-2023.