VIA Motors, AUSEV Partner on Commercial EV Manufacturing

VIA Motors, a U.S.-based all-electric commercial OEM vehicle manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, has signed a memorandum of understanding with AUSEV (a subsidiary of BOSSCAP) to collaborate on accelerating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EV) throughout Australia.

“We’re excited about our mission to accelerate the adoption of commercial electric vehicles in the Australian market,” says Terry Mulcahy, AUSEV’s head of future business. “Partnering with VIA Motors further empowers this objective and spurs our desire to reintroduce automotive manufacturing back into Australia.”

Under the terms of the agreement, VIA and AUSEV will share engineering expertise and best practices leading up to the production and delivery of the initial vehicles, anticipated for 2024.

“Leveraging the engineering expertise of VIA Motors in commercial EVs, matched with the capability of AUSEV to remanufacture vehicles for the Right-Hand Drive market allows us to be in a position to deliver for Australian fleet customers,” states Brendan Kenny, AUSEV’s head of operations.

The relationship will encompass all the necessary pillars to serve Australian fleet customers from distribution and marketing to service and critical charging infrastructure support. The VDRIVE skateboard that VIA has designed from the ground up, will provide the flexibility AUSEV is looking for when positioning solutions to its diverse array of clients.

“Our skateboard and Chassis cab architecture will serve as the underpinnings for a full portfolio of product offerings, including box trucks, stake trucks, walk in vans and other body configurations,” according to Bob Purcell, VIA’s CEO.

“We are thrilled to partner with AUSEV who will efficiently remanufacture our commercial EV’s to Right Hand Drive for the Australian market,” says Jeff Krause, VIA’s executive director of sales. “This collaboration is an important initial step in our international growth expansion, providing functional, reliable, and durable work trucks that are preferred by drivers and have an attractive total cost of ownership.”

AUSEV is a subsidiary of Boss Capital Holdings Pty Ltd. (BOSSCAP) dedicated to the manufacturing and distribution of electric vehicles.

AUSEV will leverage BOSSCAP’s experience in remanufacturing vehicles, including light and heavy-duty pick-up trucks, for right hand markets to quickly bring viable and capable EV fleet options to the Australian market which has been seeking purely electric commercial solutions.