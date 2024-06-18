Verra Mobility Partners with Bluedot to Enhance Fleet Charging Access, Payment

Smart mobility technology solutions provider Verra Mobility Corporation has formed a partnership with all-in-one electric vehicle fleet management platform Bluedot to offer charging capabilities to fleet customers. By partnering with Bluedot, Verra Mobility now enables its fleet customers to find, charge and automatically pay for charging at over 80% of public charging stations in the United States.

“Access to charging is the number one pain point for our fleet customers utilizing electric vehicles,” says Steve Lalla, executive vice president of Verra Mobility’s Commercial Services business. “We are thrilled to partner with Bluedot to provide added convenience for our customers with an improved experience to easily locate and pay for charging. Commercial fleet EV adoption is driving the emergence of new technology, and partnerships like this with Bluedot are especially important for Verra Mobility, as we always want to provide solutions for customers’ current and future needs.”

Fleets are transitioning to electric options due to the sustainable and environmental benefits. New legislation in California requires electrification of fleets, and some of the world’s largest fleet operators including Walmart and Amazon plan to transform their fleets in the next decade. However, charging remains a top pain point for fleet owners.

According to McKinsey, public charging infrastructure needs significant expansion to meet future demands, with projections indicating a need for up to 1.2 million public chargers in the U.S. by 2030. While 75% to 80% of EV owners in the U.S. and European Union should have access to home charging, fleet owners and operators struggle to accurately track and reimburse home charging costs for their drivers.

Bluedot offers an all-in-one platform that automates payments for public charging. This system consolidates billing across different networks, simplifying management and reducing administrative burdens. In addition, Bluedot provides comprehensive home charging solutions, including detailed tracking and automated reimbursement processes.

“Verra Mobility’s value proposition aligned perfectly with Bluedot,” says Martin Hamedani, vice president of partnerships at Bluedot. “We are committed to making it easier for fleet owners to manage and charge electric vehicles. Verra Mobility provides automated payment solutions for leading fleets in the United States. We knew our solution would be a great fit to their offerings and smooth the transition to a fully electric fleet.”

Verra Mobility provides services to fleets including management of toll payments, violation processing, and title and registration services. Its fleet management services are utilized by major fleet owners, operators, and managers to conveniently and automatically pay more than 300 million annual toll transactions and violation fees for over seven million vehicles globally.