Vermont Opens First NEVI EV Fast-Charging Hub

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt joined Vermont’s congressional delegation and state agency leaders to celebrate the opening of the first National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) fast-charging hub in Vermont, located in downtown Bradford.

The site features four ABB E-mobility Terra 184 chargers, which are Build America, Buy America (BABA)-compliant, and meet NEVI technical standards, allowing drivers to charge quickly and get back on the road.

Residents, workers and visitors to Bradford can conveniently recharge their EVs within walking distance of local shops and restaurants on Main Street. Located one mile from the highway and in the heart of Bradford, this site creates confidence in reliable charging availability while bringing new visitors into town to benefit small businesses.

As one of the first states to deploy fast chargers under the NEVI program, Vermont and the FHWA showed leadership and commitment to the economic benefits of electric transportation in community downtowns. ABB E-mobility shares this commitment, providing DC fast chargers to nearly 40 NEVI projects so far across 10 states and with multiple partners.

“Americans deserve reliable charging experiences that work and meet them where they are,” says Chris Nordh, head of ABB E-mobility in North America. “ABB E-mobility is committed to NEVI’s success and helping drivers and partners like Norwich EV achieve reliable, seamless, efficient and flexible charging solutions.”

“We chose ABB E-mobility for their robust and reliable chargers that readily meet the extensive compliance standards for state and federal NEVI projects,” says Troy McBride, chief technology officer of Norwich EV. “Complex public fast-charging projects require a technology provider you can depend on, ABB E-mobility’s experience and professional service enabled us to open our first NEVI site smoothly.”