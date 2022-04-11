Verizon Connect Collaborates with Sawatch Labs on EV Fleet Management

Verizon Connect has formed a partnership with fleet electrification analytics firm Sawatch Labs in order to help fleets with more than 10 vehicles plan their EV strategies.

“Every fleet is thinking about going to EVs, and the new Verizon Connect and Sawatch Labs integration helps them decide budget, timing, charging, staffing – everything they need to consider in the process, leaving nothing to chance,” says Erin Cave, director of product management at Verizon Connect. “Using Verizon Connect Reveal will give customers the critical data they need to make smarter, more cost-effective, long-term investments in their fleets, their business and in the environment.”

Sawatch integrates vehicle data from Reveal to perform a range of EV analytics, including feasibility and infrastructure planning. Based on duty-cycle analytics that clearly identify how an EV can meet a driver’s needs and provide customizable suggestions helps ensure that customers have the right size fleet to make accurate procurement and assignment decisions.

“Sawatch Labs is providing the data critical for customers to confidently deploy and charge a fully electrified fleet,” adds Sarah Booth, COO at Sawatch Labs. “Partnering with an industry leader like Verizon Connect ensures fleets around the country will have the real time insights required to optimize their vehicle purchasing decisions.”