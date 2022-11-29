Verify Energy, ChargeNet Stations Sign EV Monitoring, Controls Deal

Verify Energy has signed a multi-year, multi-site monitoring and controls agreement with ChargeNet Stations, an electric vehicle fast-charging development and AI-driven software company. The deal will see ChargeNet Stations deploy Verify Energy’s universal clean energy controller, the PowerFly, to act as a communication bridge between the hardware components of its proprietary renewable EV charging system.

ChargeNet Stations’ solution utilizes equipment from multiple vendors, all needing to interoperate seamlessly together. The PowerFly communicates with the PV inverter, energy storage system and metering equipment, and delivers a unified stream of data up to ChargeNet Stations’ cloud. This allows ChargeNet Stations the ability to focus on operating their proprietary renewable EV charging software.

“The EV charging sites of the future will often require PV and batteries since the grid cannot handle the explosion of EVs taking to the roads,” says James D’Albora, founder and CEO of Verify Energy. “The PowerFly is one of the only multi-vendor and scalable DER controllers on the market that manages this type of complexity.”

ChargeNet Stations offers customers a convenient way to pull a 100-mile charge in 10 minutes, or less, for about $12. “Our goal is to ‘democratize’ EV charging – meaning making a fast, affordable charge available to everyone, everywhere,” comments ChargeNet Stations COO Venus Jenkins. “Partnering with Verify Energy helps make our hardware and software all the more efficient, which is good for our customers and our quick-serve restaurant partners.”