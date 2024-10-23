Verdek Agrees to Supply ChargePoint EV Chargers to State of California

Verdek, a provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, has secured a three-year contract with the state of California. This achievement underscores Verdek’s commitment to advancing sustainable transportation and reinforces its position in the EV infrastructure industry.

Under this mandatory California Contract 1-23-61-15B, Verdek will supply the latest ChargePoint chargers — CP6000 and Express Plus — covering a range from 9 to 500 KW to the state of California’s departments and local government agencies. This contract will support California’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the conversion of its fleet from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

“We are honored to have been selected for this pivotal project,” says Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek. “This contract not only highlights Verdek’s industry leadership and technical capabilities, but also aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions. We are excited to contribute to California’s vision of a sustainable future.”