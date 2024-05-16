Velocity EV Expands RIZON Certified Dealer Network

Velocity EV, the exclusive U.S. distributor for RIZON Truck and a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group, says that 24 Velocity Truck Center locations across the nation are now part of the certified RIZON Truck sales and service network. This expansion signifies a major step in RIZON Truck’s commitment to providing comprehensive support for its lineup of commercial battery electric trucks.

As one of the Daimler Truck Group’s largest North American dealer partners, Velocity’s team offers several years of commercial eMobility experience. To support fleet operators nationwide in deploying zero-emission Class 4-5 cabover trucks from RIZON Truck, Velocity has expanded its network of RIZON certified dealers across seven states: California, Arizona, Nevada, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama.

Customers interested in purchasing or leasing a RIZON Truck can work with their local Velocity dealer for support with battery electric truck route planning, flexible financing from Daimler Truck Financial Services, identifying available funding and incentive programs, and service and maintenance as part of RIZON’s warranty. Demonstration vehicles will be available to test-drive at select Velocity Truck Center locations.

RIZON Truck delivers customer-focused commercial battery electric cabover trucks with proven technology from Daimler Truck. Its lineup of zero-emission trucks, including the Class 4 e16M, e16L, and Class 5 e18M and e18L models, are ideally suited to urban applications — such as box trucks, flatbeds, stake beds, landscape dumps and reefers — with routes of up to 160 miles per day. The trucks feature an electric power take-off (ePTO), which is controllable from the cab and enables specialized equipment such as reefer belt drives and hydraulic pumps.

“RIZON began delivering its first vehicles to customers throughout Southern California in March 2024, supported by Velocity’s Whittier and Fontana dealerships,” says Alex Voets, general manager of Velocity EV. “With all Velocity dealers now part of the certified RIZON Truck network, we are well-positioned to offer our fleet customers comprehensive sales support and maintenance services from coast to coast. This expansion ensures that every fleet that deploys a RIZON truck into its operations has access to expert service, consistent quality care and a seamless customer experience nationwide.”