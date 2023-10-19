Utility Undertaking Large EV Charging Infrastructure Project for Army Base

Georgia Power, a Southern Company subsidiary, has entered into a contract with the U.S. Army’ Fort Moore to install 63 electric vehicle chargers at 23 locations across the base, allowing up to 126 vehicles to be plugged in on the base simultaneously.

The project is under way and expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024.

Georgia Power was awarded a task order to provide a turnkey electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) solution using the General Services Administration Areawide Contract (AWC). The AWC task order will be used to provide a holistic and scalable EVSE solution to support electrification requirements.

The electric distribution system at Fort Moore is owned and managed by Flint Energies. Georgia Power, in partnership with Flint Energies, will extend the distribution system and add the charging stations necessary to charge the expanded electric vehicle fleet.

“Fort Moore leads the Army in our development and adoption of large-scale EV projects,” states Col. Colin Mahle, Fort Moore Garrison commander. “The Army’s goal is for all of our non-tactical vehicles to be EV by 2035. That will take more than just adding electric vehicles to our fleet, it will take additional infrastructure. We intend to achieve our goal of 100 percent EV vehicles early.”