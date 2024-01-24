USPS Will Purchase Six Canoo Electric Vehicles

Canoo Inc., a high-tech advanced mobility company, says the U.S. Postal Service will purchase six battery electric Canoo vehicles. The USPS will take delivery of these six right-hand drive versions of the LDV 190 in the first quarter of 2024.

Canoo is honored to participate as one of the potential suppliers in the groundbreaking electrification and modernization of the USPS delivery fleet announced January 22, 2024. This effort is part of a $40 billion investment strategy to upgrade and improve the Postal Service’s processing, transportation and delivery networks.

The vehicles for USPS will leverage Canoo’s patented technologies to deliver enhanced functionality, safety and ergonomics.

“The multi-purpose platform with steer-by-wire technology and a unique low-profile suspension system allows for a readily configurable right-hand drive system while maintaining desired roll and ride stability,” says Tony Aquila, executive chairman and CEO of Canoo.