USPS Contractor Purchases Propane Delivery Trucks

McAbee Trucking, a freight shipping and trucking company based in Blacksburg, S.C., has purchased eight Ford F-750 delivery trucks fueled by propane autogas, a domestically produced, clean and economical alternative fuel.

The vehicles are used for contracted parcel delivery routes between USPS locations in North and South Carolina.

“As a business owner, I continually look for ways to add safety, improve day-to-day operations, advocate for environmental preservation and save money,” says Lisa McAbee, owner of McAbee Trucking. “Our new propane fleet vehicles accomplish all these goals.”

Propane autogas engine technology has progressed to the point where emissions are reduced to near zero. Each of McAbee’s trucks is equipped with a Ford 6.8L V10 engine and ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel system, which is 90% cleaner than the Environmental Protection Agency’s most stringent heavy-duty emission standard.

Propane autogas costs about 40% less than gasoline, and 50% less than diesel. Propane fleets report savings of 30 to 50% on filters and fluids due to the clean operation of the fuel.

To fuel its new fleet, the company will install a propane station onsite. Until then, McAbee Trucking has onsite “mobile fueling,” where its local propane supplier fuels the vehicles from a propane delivery truck.

“McAbee Trucking’s new propane trucks provide the power and range needed to make long-distance deliveries, with the added benefits of cost and emission savings,” says Todd Mouw, president of ROUSH CleanTech.

Photo: The Ford F-750 chassis cab outfitted with the ROUSH CleanTech propane autogas fuel system