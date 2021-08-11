Used Electric Vehicle Rebate Program Expands in California

Peninsula Clean Energy is expanding its program that offers rebates of up to $4,000 for the purchase of a used electric vehicle (EV). San Mateo County residents, regardless of income, can now receive a rebate starting at $700 for a plug-in hybrid and $1,000 for a fully EV. Income-qualified county residents can receive a rebate as high as $3,700 for a plug-in hybrid and $4,000 for a fully EV.

Qualifying EVs are eight-years old or newer with a pre-incentive purchase price of $25,000 or less. Eligible plug-in hybrids must have a minimum range of 25 miles. Peninsula Clean Energy is partnering with GRID Alternatives Bay Area, a nonprofit provider of clean energy programs to underserved communities, to administer the used EV rebate program.

Income-qualified residents can also combine a Peninsula Clean Energy rebate with other regional and state EV incentive programs, amounting to as much as $11,500 in incentives.

“Partnering with Peninsula Clean Energy means more San Mateo County residents, especially those in underserved communities, can have affordable access to cleaner cars,” says Arthur Bart-Williams, the executive director of GRID Bay Area.