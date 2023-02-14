US Foods Begins Deploying Battery-Electric Freightliners in CA Fleet

US Foods, one of the largest food distributors in the U.S., has taken delivery of the company’s first battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia trucks at its La Mirada, Calif., distribution center.

The company previously announced plans to add 30 electric trucks to its La Mirada fleet this year.

“At US Foods, we are committed to reducing our absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 32.5 percent by 2032, and the deployment of our first zero-emission trucks is a critical step in our long-range plans to achieve this commitment,” says Dan Bennett, vice president of fleet and sustainability at US Foods. “Our ongoing investment in alternative fuel vehicles is a testament to our dedication to reducing the environmental footprint of our growing fleet.”

The battery-electric Class 8 Freightliner eCascadia single e-axle truck offers up to 395 hp (296 kW) with an expected range of 230 miles – ideal for supporting US Foods’ regional delivery needs. The vehicles also include a Detroit ePowertrain and new safety and connectivity features from Detroit Assurance and Detroit Connect.

The company plans to build charging infrastructure at the La Mirada distribution center to power its electric fleet, with NextEra Energy Resources providing charging installation services. Southern California Edison’s Charge Ready Transport Program will provide the electrical supply infrastructure for the site.

US Foods received support from the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the EPA’s Targeted Airshed Grant Program, and the California Air Resources Board’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project.

In addition to deploying electric trucks, US Foods is also investing in alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas and renewable diesel fuel.