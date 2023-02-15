Updated Natural Gas Vehicle Codes and Standards List Now Available

NGVAmerica says it has updated its master list of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) codes and standards for natural gas vehicles. The list is available to NGVAmerica members via the association’s portal.

The list includes the document designation, description, country accreditation and status for every CNG and LNG vehicle standard maintained by CSA, ISO, CGA, NFPA, SAE, UNECE, ASTM, FMVSS and CMVSS, as well as any state-specific vehicle safety standards and codes that exist.

The upgraded 2023 list also includes virtual pipeline tube trailers in its scope.

NGVAmerica’s Codes and Standards Working Group, which is chaired by Hexagon Agility’s John Jordan, maintains the master list.

For more information or to join the working group, contact NGVAmerica Director of Technology and Sustainability Paul Sandsted at psandsted@ngvamerica.org.

Photo source – Clean Energy