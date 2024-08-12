University of Virginia Places Electric Cargo Van Order with Mullen

The University of Virginia in Charlottesville (UVA) has purchased the Mullen ONE, Class 1 electric cargo van for its fleet of commercial vehicles. The order will be fulfilled by Mullen Automotive’s commercial retail dealer partner, North Carolina-based Randy Marion Automotive Group.

This delivery is a follow-on purchase to UVA’s original commercial vehicle order from 2023. Additionally, this order follows on the heels of the recently announced $7.7 million, 180-vehicle order from dealer partner Eco Auto.

Mullen’s commercial electric vehicle lineup aligns with the overall sustainability targets of universities including reducing both direct emissions from on-site energy production and fleet fuel use.

UVA is actively working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and fossil fuel independence by 2050, as well as reduce nitrogen losses by 30% by 2030. The university has made significant strides in electrifying its fleet, with 13% of Facilities Management vehicles already battery-powered and supported by 24 charging stations. EV usage within Facilities Management has surged by 275% from 2020 to 2023, accounting for approximately 9% of total annual miles driven.

This partnership with Mullen marks a second purchase and a major step forward in the university’s commitment to sustainability and reduced carbon emissions. By incorporating the Mullen ONE electric cargo van into its campus operations, the university can further reduce its environmental impact while enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness. UVA has selected the Mullen ONE for its zero-emission operation, efficiency and compact design, making it an ideal fit for the demands of campus life.

“We are proud to partner with the University of Virginia in their mission to create a more sustainable campus,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen. “We’re seeing a significant and growing demand for electric vehicles in the higher education sectors as universities lead the transition to clean energy. We are confident that our vehicles will contribute significantly to UVA’s sustainability initiatives.”