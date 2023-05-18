University Fleet to Pilot-Run Lightning eMotors Electric Shuttle Buses

Vanderbilt University is taking delivery of six Lightning eMotors ZEV4 electric shuttle buses, expected to be delivered and deployed by mid-year for the school’s intercampus transportation service, VandyRide.

The zero emission shuttle buses are built on the GM-based Lightning ZEV4 platform and feature 120 kWh of thermally managed Proterra battery packs that deliver up to 130 miles of range and support both Level 2 AC and DC fast-charge capability.

Vanderbilt’s vehicles ride on a 159-inch wheelbase and have been upfitted with shuttle bus bodies from Forest River to carry 14 passengers each.

Vanderbilt is leasing the initial pilot run of six vehicles from Forest River dealer Carpenter Bus Sales, with charging infrastructure supported by Vanderbilt partner Electrada. The vehicles will also be equipped with Lightning’s EV fleet telematics software, Lightning Insights. T

“Vanderbilt is committed to lowering its carbon footprint, so switching to electric vehicles in our shuttle fleet is a top priority,” says Lindsey Ganson, assistant director of mobility at Vanderbilt University. “We’re so excited to have our Lightning ZEV4 shuttles in action before the fall semester begins, and we are looking forward to working with Lightning.”