Universal EV Chargers Opens Its First Fast-Charging Location in Ohio

Universal EV Chargers’ first DC fast-charging (DCFC) location in Ohio has been commissioned. Located at 25105 Country Club Boulevard in North Olmsted, this public charging site offers three high-power stations capable of delivering fast and reliable charging to all electric vehicle drivers.

In partnership with local businesses and property owners, Universal EV Chargers is committed to accelerating the transition to clean energy and providing convenient charging solutions. Additional locations in Ohio will soon follow, with DCFC stations coming online in the next month at:

32801 Lorain Road, North Ridgeville

621 Midway Blvd, Elyria

200 Montrose West Avenue, Akron

“Our mission at Universal EV Chargers is to build an accessible and dependable charging network that supports the growing number of EVs on the road,” says Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal EV Chargers. “With these Ohio locations, we’re making it easier for drivers to charge quickly and efficiently, while contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

These charging stations are part of Universal EV Chargers’ broader expansion strategy, which focuses on offering turnkey solutions for businesses and property owners seeking to enhance their amenities and support eco-friendly transportation options. Equipped with the latest technology, including 350-kW charging capabilities, these stations are designed to deliver the fastest charging speeds available.