Universal EV Chargers Launches Software for EV Charging Stations

Universal EV Chargers LLC, a provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has developed software for easier access and payment to EV charging stations.

The software provides an easy-to-use platform for EV drivers to access and pay for charging services. It features a user-friendly interface, real-time data reporting and the ability for drivers to reserve a charging spot and participate in the loyalty program. For charging station operators, it provides site management, revenue share mechanism, customizable dynamic pricing options, integration to third-party systems, real-time monitoring and reporting.

“We are committed to delivering the highest-quality charging services to our customers, and this software is a crucial component of that mission,” says Shwet Shah, head of operations at Universal EV Chargers. “We believe it will revolutionize the way people think about EV charging and help accelerate the transition to a more sustainable transportation future.”

The software is OCPP compliant and compatible with all major EV charging station brands and can be integrated with existing hardware to provide a seamless user experience. It also includes advanced features such as predictive maintenance and remote asset monitoring.