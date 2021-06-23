UniFirst Adding Xos Electric Step Vans to California Fleet

UniFirst Corp., a company specializing in the supply and servicing of uniforms and workwear, will be taking delivery of three electric step vans from Xos Inc. to test in its fleet.

“Partnering with UniFirst is an important step forward in our long-term growth plans to expand electric delivery trucks into novel market segments while supporting fleet operators in a diverse set of industries across the country,” says Giordano Sordoni, Xos’ co-founder and COO.

The vehicles will be used in UniFirst’s California uniform service operations later this year, with potential for additional vehicle purchases for use across the U.S.

“We’re very excited to partner with Xos and soon see our all-electric delivery vehicles on the road as we continue our commitment toward more sustainable delivery solutions,” says Michael Croatti, UniFirst’s executive vice president, operations.