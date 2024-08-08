UL Solutions Opens Advanced Battery Testing Laboratory in Michigan

Applied safety science leader UL Solutions Inc. officially opened its North America Advanced Battery Laboratory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, one of the most extensive electric and hybrid vehicle and industrial battery testing laboratories in the U.S.

The new facility is UL’s largest laboratory investment to date and part of a commitment to help battery manufacturers increase the safety and reliability of their energy storage products. It expands the UL global network of facilities addressing evolving battery technologies. The global trend toward electrification and clean energy is a strategic priority for UL as it impacts many industries including but not limited to the automotive sector.

“The electrification of everything relies on battery innovation, impacts many industries and elevates the need for safety and performance across the energy transition spectrum,” says Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL. “This is where we step in. Our North America Advanced Battery Laboratory demonstrates our commitment to supporting the safer commercialization of new battery innovations that play a vital role in the world’s energy transition.”

“Today’s grand opening of UL Solutions’ North America Advanced Battery Laboratory in Michigan is a testament to our growing leadership in the future of mobility and electrification,” adds Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “With this cutting-edge testing facility in Auburn Hills, we can test the technology we will need for electric vehicles close to the manufacturing plants where the batteries, cars, and trucks themselves are getting built by hard-working Michiganders. Our ecosystem of advanced manufacturing is strong, and we will continue to lead the nation in this space. Together, with partners like UL Solutions, we can build a brighter future for Michigan industry and create and support thousands of good-paying jobs. Let’s keep getting it done.”

The new laboratory is in the Auburn Hills Oakland Technology Park complex near Detroit. This facility houses state-of-the-art battery test equipment so UL can deliver safety and performance testing for automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers.

Experts from UL staff the North America Advanced Battery Laboratory, performing a variety of safety and performance tests. The facility’s portfolio of tests includes thermal fire propagation, electrical, mechanical abuse and environmental testing based on various UL and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards, United Nations (UN) goals and initiatives, and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and OEM specifications.

The laboratory adds to UL’s global network of testing facilities focused on this technology. These facilities include: