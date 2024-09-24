UL Solutions in Europe Certifies Alpitronic HYC400 Electric Vehicle Charger

The Alpitronic HYC400 is the first 400-kW fast electric vehicle charger to achieve UL certification from UL Solutions in Europe to UL 2202, the Standard for DC Charging Equipment for Electric Vehicles, a U.S. standard. This marks Alpitronic’s formal entry into the North American market.

“This achievement reinforces UL Solutions’ growth and focus on capabilities to serve the EV market with services that help increase confidence in the performance, reliability and safety of products,” says Milan Dotlich, vice president and general manager of the Energy and Industrial Automation Group at UL Solutions. “We are proud to play a part in Alpitronic’s journey to meet the demand for higher power and faster charging speeds in EV charging equipment.”

At its EV Charging Test Center in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, UL Solutions evaluated and tested the HYC400 to assess compliance with the safety and performance requirements of UL 2202. This includes requirements for factors including power verification, temperature, high voltage and moisture. The HYC400 also underwent personal protection system testing according to UL 2231, the Standard for Personnel Protection Systems for Electric Vehicle Supply Circuits, to demonstrate the safe operation of this charger for the user.

Compared with typical charging methods, 400-kW EV chargers can significantly reduce charging time, which addresses a major concern for EV adoption.

“Our UL Solutions achievement is a major step forward for fast charging and helps unlock further EV adoption by making charging more efficient and convenient,” says Phillip Senoner, co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board of Alpitronic. “Certification to UL 2202 for the HYC400 gives our partners confidence that this equipment delivers as promised regarding safety and performance.”

The UL Solutions Neu-Isenburg EV Charging Test Center is part of a global network of test facilities supporting the electrification of transportation. These include:

BatterieIngenieure by UL Solutions, battery testing laboratory in Aachen, Germany

CERE by UL Solutions, Microgrid/Distributed Energy Resource Laboratory in Madrid, Spain

North America Advanced Electric Vehicle Charging Laboratory in Northbrook, Illinois

EV Charging Test Center in Fremont, California

UL Solutions E-Mobility and Energy Laboratory in Changzhou, China

EV Battery Laboratory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

CHAdeMO EV-Quick Charger Matching Center in Ise, Mie, Japan

EV and Micromobility Laboratory in Luzhu, Taiwan

UL Solutions recently opened a battery testing facility, the North America Advanced Battery Laboratory, in Auburn Hills, Michigan.