UL Solutions Building Battery Testing Laboratory in Michigan

UL Solutions says it plans to open a new battery testing laboratory in Auburn Hills, Mich., in mid-2024, where battery engineers and laboratory staff will test electric vehicle and industrial battery products for compliance with safety and performance requirements for the U.S. and global markets.

The new laboratory will be located in the Auburn Hills Oakland Technology Park complex, near Detroit. The facility will house state-of-the-art battery test equipment so that UL Solutions can deliver safety testing and performance services for automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers.

Services will include testing capabilities at the battery cell, module and full-pack level for thermal propagation; fire testing; design verification and product validation; and electrical, mechanical, abuse and environmental testing based on various standards and specifications

“The global surge in electrification, especially in mobility, has elevated the focus on the safety of batteries,” says Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. “UL Solutions’ investment in Michigan is the next step in our broader Midwest and global strategy to establish hubs in critical automotive markets that support the EV eco-system in the safe, secure, and sustainable commercialization of related technologies.”