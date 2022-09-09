UBS Asset Management Signs EV Charging Deals with EVPassport, Xeal

Xeal, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, was selected by UBS Asset Management‘s Real Estate & Private Markets business to install EV charging stations in select investment trust properties across the United States. Xeal will install hundreds of chargers at UBS investment trust properties throughout the U.S. UBS Asset Management has also made a strategic selection of properties that are slated for future-proofing by ensuring an adequate quantity of Xeal chargers to welcome the oncoming wave of EV adoption.

“We are determined to lower emissions, increase our tenant experience and deliver value to investors through the implementation of EV charging stations at many of our properties,” says Vasilios Diakogeorgiou, head of strategic initiatives at UBS Asset Management. “We will continue to scale our EV charging initiative to ensure our properties continue to lead in innovation and technology.”

“We’re excited to work with UBS and for the opportunity to provide their residents with Xeal’s EV charging technology and self-reliant communication architecture, which is the most secure and dependable choice for their communities,” states Zander Isaacson, co-founder and CEO at Xeal. “This national rollout enables UBS to offer adequate EV charging access for residents and visitors, as well as display exceptional leadership and forethought for the multifamily industry.”

Xeal’s charging platform relies on its patent-pending Apollo protocol, which uses encrypted tokens and distributed ledger technology for connectivity, eliminating the need for costly IT/network infrastructure and upgrades entirely, reducing capex and maximizing ROI. The simple, user-friendly platform ensures residents can operate the charging stations through token-based connectivity that does not rely on notoriously unreliable WiFi or cellular. Xeal’s holistic power optimization technology also empowers owner/operators the ability to install up to 3x as many charging stations without electrical upgrades.

