U.S. Gain Purchases Digester at Wisconsin Dairy

U.S. Gain, a developer, procurer and distributor of renewable natural gas for the transportation and energy markets, says it has purchased an anaerobic digester located at Deer Run Dairy LLC in Kewaunee, Wis.

U.S. Gain is currently coordinating the installation of biogas clean-up equipment at Deer Run Dairy LLC to strip the impurities from the biogas. The company will lead project certification efforts through established relationships with both the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Once certified, the gas will be injected into the natural gas pipeline and distributed throughout their GAIN clean fuel network, private natural gas fueling stations and other non-transportation outlets.

Renewable natural gas (RNG) is methane captured from the decomposition of organic materials, cleaned and conditioned, then injected into the natural gas pipeline and used by companies as a renewable fuel and renewable energy solution.

“Organizations continue to demand renewables as part of their sustainability strategies,” says Mike Koel, president of U.S. Gain. “Renewable natural gas provides companies across industries a clean and fast pathway to combat their scope one, two and three emissions.”

RNG is not a fossil fuel but can be used interchangeably with traditional natural gas. Dairy-based RNG features some of the lowest carbon intensity scores because of its upstream emission savings, capturing methane that otherwise would have been released into the atmosphere.

Photo: Deer Run Dairy LLC