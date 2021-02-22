U.S. Gain Partners with AMPLY to Bring Charging Solutions to Fleets

U.S. Gain and AMPLY Power have formed a strategic partnership to offer turnkey, cost-effective EV charging solutions for fleets throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“While our primary business is rooted in natural gas, at U.S. Gain, we believe in the value proposition a polyfuel future offers and are crafting a portfolio of sustainable energy solutions to reflect that,” says Mike Koel, president of U.S. Gain.

“A partnership with AMPLY Power is the most appropriate next step in our expansion, satisfying the growing need for efficient commercial charging solutions,” he adds. “We’re excited to bring our expertise of electricity supply and credit generation to the table, strengthening the economic value proposition for fleets.”

AMPLY Power focuses on commercial fleet charging, through a “charging-as-a-service” approach backed by its patent-pending Charge Management System.

“We are excited to extend this offering through U.S. Gain’s upstream and renewable energy experience so that their customers can become polyfuel consumers – our combined expertise delivering a simplified migration to zero-emission fleets,” comments Vic Shao, founder and CEO of AMPLY Power.

U.S. Gain notes that it generates and monetizes credits under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) for nearly all eligible fuel types, including renewable natural gas, renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and propane. The company’s large volume of transactions, relationships with regulated parties seeking credits, and experience with renewable energy certificates (RECs) will maximize credit values for its EV charging customers.