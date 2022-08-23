U.S. Gain Adds to RNG Business Development Team

U.S. Gain, an alternative fuel and renewable energy development and distribution company, has hired Ty Severson and Ashley Duplechien as new directors of business development for renewable natural gas (RNG). They will spearhead growth and optimization across U.S. Gain’s portfolio of RNG projects, identifying new opportunities to connect supply into end-uses beyond transportation.

“LCFS credit and RIN market pricing has led RNG supply to be predominantly dispensed as a transportation fuel,” says Bryan Nudelbacher, U.S. Gain’s vice president of business development for RNG. “However, we’re beginning to see that focus shift. More organizations are turning to RNG for voluntary carbon reductions or for use as a feedstock to make other low carbon fuels – resulting in increased demand for RNG as an alternative fuel source.”

Severson brings over 20 years of experience in energy and renewable markets to U.S. Gain. He began his career at Cargill where he focused on power trading, origination and utility relations in the Southeast market. He also led new product development for Cargill’s power and dielectric fluids business, focusing on utilities in the Eastern interconnect. He later accepted a position as National Renewable Solutions’ vice president of power marketing. Most recently, Severson served as Avant Energy’s former director of renewable energy.

“The RNG space today feels much like the power markets did following deregulation in the late ’90s to early 2000s,” notes Severson. “It hasn’t been fully defined – meaning it’s full of opportunity. I’m excited to help grow U.S. Gain’s footprint in this space while advancing the industry and making a positive impact on our climate.”

Duplechien began her career in alternative fuels at Trillium as a marketing specialist, followed by becoming manager of marketing and development, leading marketing and communications efforts, charitable giving initiatives, inside sales process, and public policy. From there, Duplechien transitioned roles, becoming a manager and senior manager of business development. In these roles, her focus was on heavy-duty fleet solutions for the U.S. market, including CNG, RNG, electric and hydrogen. Most recently, Duplechien was Trillium’s general manager of client solutions.

“In this market especially, it’s crucial to be recognized as a knowledgeable, trustworthy partner. Across my former roles, I’ve always taken a customer-focused approach” shares Duplechien. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help grow an already impressive book of business while joining a culture I believe to be second to none. I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of the U.S. Gain team.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ty and Ashley to our team as they will be instrumental in securing continued RNG development and offtake agreements,” mentions Mike Koel, U.S. Gain’s president. “Coupling their unique perspectives with proven track records, they will be indispensable resources for farmers and energy developers alike.”