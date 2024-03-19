U.S. Energy, Ohio Transit System Sign Long-Term RNG Supply Agreement

U.S. Energy, a provider of refined products, alternative fuels and environmental credits, signed a long-term renewable natural gas (RNG) supply agreement with the Canton, Ohio-based Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA), a low/no-emission public transit system. Under terms of the agreement, U.S. Energy will provide landfill-based RNG to SARTA’s fleet of 36 compressed natural gas (CNG) transit buses.

“SARTA’s commitment to sustainability and alternative fuels sets an example for public transit systems across the country,” says Scott Hanstedt, vice president of business development at U.S. Energy. “We’re proud to partner with them on their RNG initiatives and pleased to help the agency achieve its decarbonization goals. Through our network of 40-plus RNG projects and our polyfuel portfolio, we’re able to provide fleets with supply security and comprehensive support — for any fuel type.”

Besides its RNG-powered buses, SARTA also operates one of the largest fleets of hydrogen fuel cell-powered transit vehicles in the Western Hemisphere. Together the low/no-emission vehicles enable the system to reduce emissions as it provides more than 2 million rides per year to thousands of destinations in Stark County and beyond.

“Our drive to sustainability began more than a decade ago when we decided to replace our diesel buses with vehicles powered by clean CNG,” says Kirt Conrad, CEO of SARTA. “Our innovative partnership with U.S. Energy will literally fuel our ongoing efforts to make Stark County a healthier place to live, work and raise a family.”

Through this supply agreement, SARTA’s annual RNG usage will displace the equivalent greenhouse gas emissions of nearly 1,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars for one year or sequester the same amount of carbon as over 73,000 tree seedlings that are grown for 10 years.

U.S. Energy is supplying renewable and compressed natural gas as a transportation fuel at 50 of its owned and operated fueling stations as well as through 180-plus third-party dispensing contracts. Pairing its project development expertise with its in-house trading floor, regulatory and compliance teams, and supply and marketing tenure, U.S. Energy is committed to providing tailored fueling plans and agreements for any fuel contract type.