Twelve Communities in Illinois Complete EV Readiness Program

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus have recognized a diverse group of communities completing a program designed to help prepare them to accommodate the growth of electric vehicles and EV infrastructure. Through their completion of the EV Readiness Program, 12 local Illinois governments are the latest to receive support that allows them to develop permitting, safety plans and community engagement strategies to make EVs accessible to all.

“Expanding EV adoption is key to a cleaner future in Illinois, which is why ComEd is working with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and partners across the region to support communities for the EV transition,” says Gil Quiniones, ComEd president and CEO. “Through the EV Readiness Program, cities and counties are developing a foundation to increase EV access for their communities, which will in turn lower emissions, enhance air quality and boost transportation around the region. We congratulate these latest graduating communities for their work to create a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

The EV Readiness Program was launched by ComEd and the Caucus in 2022 to help prepare municipalities to accommodate the growing number of EVs in Illinois. More than 100,000 currently are registered in Illinois, with most of them in ComEd’s northern Illinois service territory. EV adoption is expected to increase in the future, as the state of Illinois, through its Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), has set a goal of getting one million EVs on the road by 2030.

A diverse mix of 12 communities graduated from EV Readiness Program during a ceremony held at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois. The latest communities to demonstrate EV readiness are:

Aurora

Batavia

Bensenville

Chicago

DuPage County

Elgin

Glencoe (upgraded to Silver status for additional EV readiness training)

Hickory Hills

Kane County

Montgomery

Richton Park

Wilmette

The EV Readiness Program is guided by an EV Readiness Checklist of 131 possible municipal actions to demonstrate preparedness for EV integration. To earn the title of EV Ready Community, local governments must reach “Bronze” level designation on the checklist by completing 16 Bronze requirements and earning 30 points of their choice on the checklist. Communities pursuing advanced zoning, permitting and new construction actions can obtain either Silver or Gold status.

Past participation in the EV Readiness program, with nearly 30 communities enrolled so far, has proven to help communities increase EV registrations, while also helping them develop and qualify for more funding opportunities at the federal and local levels.