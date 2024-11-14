TurnOnGreen to Provide EV Charging Services for California Water District

TurnOnGreen Inc. has initiated an electric vehicle charging infrastructure project with the Goleta Water District (GWD) in Goleta, California. The first phase of the project, slated to be completed in 2024, will feature multiple EVP1100 48-amp/11-KW Level 2 networked EV charging stations capable of providing 35-40 miles of range per hour of charging.

The GWD will use TurnOnGreen network subscription services to manage EV chargers remotely, track vehicle state of charge, and use route planning features to optimize fleet vehicles’ range and recharging time.

“We are proud to work with the Goleta Water District to provide affordable, dependable and customizable fleet EV charging services that will meet the unique needs of their facility and operators,” says TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. “As of this year, all public agencies in California are required to replace a portion of their aging internal combustion fleet vehicles with zero-emission vehicles to comply with state regulations. These state mandates will help reduce the carbon footprint of public agencies while at the same time reducing maintenance and refueling costs, allowing organizations like the GWD more budget flexibility.”

“Providing custom fleet charging services to large organizations like the Goleta Water District is a critical part of the company’s growth strategy,” adds Amos Kohn, the company’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to providing our expertise in the field of electric vehicle infrastructure planning to public agencies in order to support their transition to zero-emission electric mobility.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions to homes, businesses and fleets across North America. Its EV charging hardware, management software and network services allow municipalities, businesses and homeowners to monetize, track and report EV charger usage.