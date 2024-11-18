TurnOnGreen Receives EV Charging Contract for California School District

TurnOnGreen Inc. has been awarded the contract for installation, operation, maintenance and management of electric vehicle charging stations by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) in Livermore, California.

Under the terms of the contract, TurnOnGreen will be responsible for EV chargers at select LVJUSD campuses. The company completed installation in July 2024 and activation in August 2024. In exchange for these responsibilities, TurnOnGreen will retain a percentage of recurring charging revenues for the duration of the contract and any extensions.

TurnOnGreen completed the first LVJUSD campus installation at Marylin Ave Elementary School in August 2024. The project features multiple high-power, networked EVP1100 Level 2 EV chargers that school district employees and the local community can activate using a smart phone app, RFID card or scanning a unique QR code displayed on each EV charger. The company collects fees for all paid sessions on the platform.

Upon successful installation and activation of the initial location, the company will work with LVJUSD to secure funding for the installation and operation of EV charging infrastructure at three additional locations in the district.

“We are thrilled to work with the LVJUSD to provide their educators and local community with access to affordable and dependable EV charging services,” says TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. “Providing EV charging infrastructure to the LVJUSD supports the adoption of electric mobility and will help the district transition to an electric future.”

“Working with public school districts is a key component of our growth and will help support our recurring revenue verticals,” adds Amos Kohn, the company’s chairman and CEO. “We are steadfast in our quest to be the leader in workplace EV charging and sustainable energy infrastructure solutions for school districts of all sizes.”