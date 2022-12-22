TurnOnGreen Installs Multiple Public Access EV Charging Points in Sonora, Calif.

Imperalis Holding Corp., to be renamed TurnOnGreen Inc., has completed the installation of four public access charging stations located in Sonora, Calif. Through a site licensing partnership with the Sunrise Hills Commercial Association, TurnOnGreen will install, operate and maintain electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure that will provide EV charging services to the businesses, residents and visitors of Tuolumne County and the City of Sonora.

The project features multiple high-power, networked EVP700G Level 2 EV chargers that can be activated using the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cards or a unique QR code on each EV charger.

“We are committed to establishing a charging footprint with geographic relevance and value,” says Marcus Charuvastra, TurnOnGreen’s president. “The City of Sonora is located along a key tourism corridor that links major metropolitan areas in Northern California with Yosemite National Park. Providing EV charging solutions to this region is critical to accommodate the thousands of hybrid and all-electric vehicles that flock to this area each year.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions to homes, businesses and fleets across North America. The company’s ultra-fast charging station products, charging management software and network services allow EV drivers to easily activate a charging session.

“TurnOnGreen is committed to providing the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County with affordable EV charging solutions that will help the region accommodate e-mobility tourism and increase overall tourism revenue,” states CEO Amos Kohn. “TurnOnGreen’s subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation, has been a local business in the City of Sonora for over ten years. We are thrilled to help the County expand its EV charging footprint.”