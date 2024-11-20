TurnOnGreen Finishes EV Charging Infrastructure Project for Nevada City

TurnOnGreen Inc. has completed an electric vehicle charging infrastructure project in collaboration with the city of Boulder City, Nevada, and its police department.

The electrification project, which was completed October 9, 2024, features multiple EVP1900 80-amp/19-kW, Level 2 networked EV charging stations capable of providing 45 to 55 miles of range per hour of charging and an FSP1200 120-kW dual-port DC fast charger capable of adding 150 miles of range in 40 minutes or less.

Boulder City will use TurnOnGreen’s network subscription services to manage EV chargers remotely, track energy use, track vehicle state of charge, optimize route planning and monitor charging time.

“We are committed to the city of Boulder City to provide their police department with the best EV charging equipment and services for their fleet vehicles,” says TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. “Charging infrastructure and EV charging support services for law enforcement and other municipal fleet vehicles should be customized, dependable, and well thought out to meet the demands of daily use to ensure maximum uptime and charger availability.”

“Providing custom fleet charging equipment and services to municipalities is an important part of the company’s growth strategy,” adds Amos Kohn, the company’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting the city’s transition to electric mobility to reduce their carbon footprint and overall fleet management costs.”