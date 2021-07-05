Trucking Giants Planning Significant Charging Network for Heavy-Duty EVs

Commercial vehicle manufacturers Volvo Group, Daimler Truck and TRATON GROUP have signed a non-binding agreement to install and operate a high-performance public charging network for battery electric heavy-duty long-haul trucks and coaches across Europe.

The agreement lays the foundation of a future joint venture (JV) – equally owned by the three parties, planning to start operations in 2022. The parties intend to invest together 500 million Euros to install and operate at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charging points close to highways, as well as at logistic and destination points, within five years from the establishment of the JV. The number of charging points is expected to be increased significantly over time by seeking additional partners, as well as public funding.

The companies say the JV will operate under its own corporate identity and be based in Amsterdam. The signing of a JV agreement is expected by the end of this year.

“We are laying the necessary foundation in making a breakthrough for our customers to make the transformation to electrification by creating a European charging network leader,” says Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of Volvo Group. “We have powerful electromobility technologies, and now – with Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and thanks to the European Green Deal – also an industry-wide understanding as well as a political environment to make fundamental progress towards sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.”

The companies note that different charging applications will be assessed. Battery electric vehicle fleet operators will be able to leverage both fast charging tailored to the 45-minute mandatory rest period in Europe focusing on long-distance transport, as well as overnight charging.

Photo: Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo Group; Matthias Gründler, CEO of TRATON GROUP; and Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck