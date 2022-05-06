Tropos Motors Introduces Street-Legal Utility Electric Vehicle

Tropos Motors has launched the ABLE NXT platform to its existing fleet of street-legal electric vehicles (EV). The platform, which is being made in the European Union (EU) and assembled in America, is 100% electric and reaches a full charge in 2-4 hours.

Other key features of the Tropos ABLE NXT include an up to 190-mile range, up to 1,500-lb. payload on the street, up to 33 kWh lithium battery pack, and up to 55 MPH top speed. It has an ultra-high efficiency electric drivetrain that can deliver over 5 miles per kW of energy and Panasonic OneConnect advanced fleet telematics. The platform is highly customizable and configurable.

“Technological advancements and strategic partnerships have allowed our team to deliver the new 100 percent electric ABLE NXT utility vehicle,” says John Bautista, founder and CEO of Tropos Motors. “We have successfully transitioned from an Asian supply chain, and the ABLE NXT is now sourced in the EU. This enables us to utilize Tier-1 suppliers, resulting in the highest quality and performance commercial LSV on the market. The ABLE NXT is our next product evolution as we continue to convert to clean and efficient electric transportation and allow businesses to become more sustainable.”

The sophisticated, modular structure of the ABLE NXT allows for easy and cost-effective customization, which allows it to be utilized for many activities from last-mile delivery, facility and campus maintenance, warehousing, municipality and park activities, and even as an emergency vehicle. The patented Easy Swap feature allows users to change cargo options in just 60 seconds. With only a forklift, the rapid cargo swap enables customers to be more flexible and work with preconfigured cargo boxes in last-mile logistics.

Tropos has already deployed over 1,000 ABLE ST, XT and XR light commercial EVs globally and is approaching pre-orders of 1,100 units of the new ABLE NXT platform. It is continuing to accept pre-orders for the new ABLE NXT, with deliveries expected to begin in Q3 2022.