Tritium Supplying 300 EV Chargers to Fuel Station Operator

Electric vehicle fast charger manufacturer Tritium DCFC Ltd. says OK a.m.b.a., Denmark’s largest fuel retailer, has purchased more than 300 fast chargers for use at fuel stations, on highways, in urban areas and retail sites, and with OK’s corporate fleet and fleet customers.

OK currently owns more than 670 fuel stations in Denmark. Many of these fuel stations are co-located with Coop retail outlets, Denmark’s leading consumer goods retailer, and the new charging stations will provide Danish drivers with access to fast and convenient charging infrastructure.

This deployment of Tritium fast chargers is part of OK’s wider plan to support the expansion of Denmark’s public charging infrastructure in both large and small Danish cities, providing the fast charging infrastructure needed to support the Danish government’s goal of at least 775,000 electric or plug-in hybrid cars on the country’s road network by 2030, in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70%.

“In 2022, nearly 40 percent of cars sold in Denmark were electric or plug-in hybrids, providing evidence of the Danish technology transition and solidifying Denmark’s position as a global leader in the transition to sustainable transportation,” says Jane Hunter, Tritium CEO. “A growing network of public fast chargers will add further momentum to Denmark’s EV uptake, and we’re pleased to support OK’s e-mobility goals.”

OK has already received a portion of this purchase order and successfully launched the first of its Tritium 75 kW modular chargers at the Super Brugsen store in Hillerød and the Kvickly store in Odder, Denmark.